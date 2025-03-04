Faster Pussycat Singer Taime Downe’s Fiancée Presumed Dead After Falling from Cruise Ship

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kimberly Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe, is presumed dead after falling from a cruise ship, TMZ reports. Her body has not been recovered.

Downe, 60, and Burch, 56, were on The 80s Cruise with Faster Pussycat and acts including Adam Ant, Tiffany, and Men at Work, when Burch fell on the first day of the seven-day trip out of Miami.

Her mother Carnell Burch spoke with TMZ, saying that Taime called her with the heartbreaking news on Monday. She claims that Kimberly and Taime were in a heated argument shortly before the fall. Burch doesn’t know how her daughter fell, but said she doesn’t believe that Kimberly would hurt herself.

Carnell also noted that Kimberly was drinking on the cruise, which was out of character.

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told TMZ, “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

The U.S. Coast Guard added that the fall happened about 20 miles from Freeport, Bahamas. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force conducted a search, with assistance from the Coast Guard.

The search has since been called off.

Kimberly and Taime were reportedly together for about six or seven years. They regularly posted about each other on Instagram.

Just one day ago, she posted a selfie of the couple and wrote, “We made it to @the80scruise.”

On Valentine’s Day she wrote, “Happy Every Day! From your first hello to me I fell head over heels in love. You are my Valentine every day of my life. We are a tornado at times and pure raw love. I wouldn’t have it any other way. We do us like no other. I love you with my entire heart and soul @taimed.”