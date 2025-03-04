Getty Images

Country singer Cole Swindell and his wife Courtney Little have a baby on the way!

On Monday, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

They wrote on Instagram, “Baby Swindell 🤍 2025.”

Cole and Courtney also included a series of photos, including one of their nephew Brody holding a sonogram. Courtney’s baby bump was also on display in some of the snaps.

The pregnancy news comes eight months after Cole and Courtney tied the knot in Sonoma County, California.

The pair got engaged in the spring of 2023 after he proposed at a farm in Nashville.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am,” Cole told People. “I feel like I’m very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot of real-life moments. I’m just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in all parts of my life.”