Backgrid

Chelsea Handler and Ralph Fiennes have everyone wondering if they are dating!

The two were photographed leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar party together on Sunday night.

Handler was seen hooking arms with the Oscar nominee.

The sighting comes a month after Chelsea and Ralph crossed paths at the Critics Choice Awards.

While hosting the show, Chelsea told the audience that Fiennes has “played a ruthless Nazi, an evil lord [Voldemort], and a celibate cardinal, and somehow you’ve made me want to have sex with you in all roles… I’m begging you, never play Vladimir Putin. I can’t do that again.”

Backgrid

Chelsea and Ralph even reenacted a scene from “Babygirl,” which had her drinking a glass of milk like Nicole Kidman’s character in the movie. Ralph said Harris Dickinson’s line, “Good girl. Good girl. Good girl.”

As she chugged the glass of milk, Ralph urged, “Keep going. Don’t stop. Go on, go on.”

Handler recently opened up about her love life during an appearance on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show.”

Without naming anyone, she said, “I have someone I’m seeing now that I’m attracted to and I like having sex with. It’s a nice little thing I have going.”

While they have been dating for nine months, Handler insisted, “I don’t think any relationships I’ve been in have been serious. Any man that’s in my life is not the main character.”

Handler previously dated comedian Jo Koy, but they split in 2022 after a year of dating.

Two years ago, “Extra” spoke with Handler, who remained hopeful about love after the breakup.

She shared, “I’m always looking for love, and I think that was the best thing about my last relationship, is it made me understand that I am a person that can be in a relationship ’cause I didn’t believe that I could.”

“I’m gonna find my person,” Chelsea emphasized. “I believe it now more than ever because of my last relationship — I know somebody’s coming.”