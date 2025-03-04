Bachelor Grant Ellis Says Not Meeting Dina’s Family Wasn’t Cause of Breakup (Exclusive)

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Grant Ellis and Dina Lupancu’s journey together ended after her hometown date, during which Dina didn't introduce grant to her family.

“Extra” spoke to both Grant and Dina about the split, with Grant insisting her family choosing not to participate wasn’t the ultimate reason he sent her home.

He said, “It wasn’t that. I didn’t have the ideal situation growing up, and I’m not saying she didn’t. I’m saying, her family not being there, I could understand it, so I was willing to work through that. It wasn’t that, it was just things that I’m looking for in my partner that didn’t have anything to do with that aspect.”

For her part, Dina said she was surprised watching the episode back to hear Grant's take on the situation.

She shared, “In his confessional, he said something like, it might be a make-or-break situation, given that Dina's family's not buying in. I was like, that’s the first time I heard that. He never told me it was a ‘make-or-break' situation. He never made me feel like it was such a big deal.”

“I’m like, self-reflecting, and I was like, ‘What did I do to make him feel that he couldn’t tell me that?” Dina went on. “I clearly didn’t give him a safe space… to be able to say that to me, so I felt really bad.”

Dina acknowledged that she “skirted away” and “evaded the questions” when the situation was happening.

Dina understood why she was sent home, saying, “Not having my family there was a make-or-break. Ultimately, it was a break because he didn’t get to meet them. My family didn’t get to meet him, so how could we move forward with an engagement in two weeks when you don’t have that family meeting, ya know?”