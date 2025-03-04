Getty Images

There are new details surrounding the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

The couple was found dead in their Santa Fe home last week, alongside one of their dogs.

Now, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department says the New Mexico Gas Company found no major gas leaks in Gene and Betsy’s home.

According to a press release, “The New Mexico Gas Company confirmed it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide at Gene Hackman's home on the early evening of February 26, 2025. There were no significant findings.”

The release continues, “NMGC did issue five (5) red tags. One red tag was for a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners. The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations -not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide – involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces.”

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Friday, Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters, “An autopsy was performed, initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual. The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and the toxicology reports are pending.”

He added, “I spoke with Dr. Jarrell the pathologist from the New Mexico office of the medical investigator… she advised there were several tests to be expedited. She revealed to me the following information, both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide. An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr. Hackman’s pacemaker, this revealed that his last event was recorded on Feb. 17, 2025. I was advised that a more thorough investigation would be completed.”

TMZ reports Mendoza also noted that there were no surveillance cameras on the property or in the home to help with the investigation.