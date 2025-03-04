‘90 Day Fiancé: Greg’s Mom Confronts Joan for Taking Too Many Showers (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from an all-new “90 Day Fiancé”!

Greg’s mom Lucille (with whom he lives) questions why his girlfriend Joan takes a lot of showers.

During a conversation with Greg in the kitchen, his mom quips, “There goes my water bill. I have to put a timer on there.”

Lucille brings up concerns about her utility bills, and then confronts Joan about it directly!

Things get awkward when his mom asks Joan how many showers she takes daily, and how long the showers are.

Lucille explains that she’s only asking because “everything went sky-high here,” adding, “I noticed with my electric bill how it jumped, you know? I could see it going up again.”

Lucille notes that things will fine if Joan “doesn’t abuse” and doesn’t “take 10-minute showers.”