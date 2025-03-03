Why Kelsea Ballerini Chose Little Big Town as ‘The Voice’ Battles Advisors (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini’s “The Voice” Season 27 battle rounds advisors are Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook.

They all chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, with Kelsea praising Little Big Town for their decades-long work in the music industry.

“They are one of the most important groups in music period,” she said, adding, “They have 25 years as a band of consistent storytelling that matters, and challenging conversation that matters, and just being a pillar in the genre that I love so much.”

Ballerini went on, “The other side of it is they're my friends. I bought tickets to see them growing up, but also, they're my friends and they've mentored me.”

She said of their work as “The Voice” advisors, “You guys have dabbled and created in every avenue, and I feel like having that kind of knowledge for everyone on the team has been amazing. Whether it was performance or working on harmonies, there's literally no one better to work on that with. I mean, they offered everything.”

Karen insisted, “She's an incredible coach… She's a force out there. She knows what she's doing, so she didn't really need us.”

Kelsea quipped, “Not true!”

Kimberley confidently declared that Kelsea’s team “slays,” gushing, “Team Kelsea is looking like it's going to win… Every single person on her team has risen to the occasion, and they are ready to battle and one of them is going to take it all the way home.”

Kelsea also dished on her strategy, saying, “I feel like I'm flying under the radar a bit because they're like, ‘Oh, she's new, she's still learning the ropes,’ so they're not going to think of me as a threat until the very end, when they realize the whole time I've been chilling with some amazing artists. So that’s my game plan.”