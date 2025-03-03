Oscars 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody & More Stars Packing on the PDA

Disney/Eric McCandless

The 2025 Oscars lived up to the hype as Hollywood’s biggest night!

Halle Berry’s unexpected lip-lock with Adrien Brody stole the red-carpet spotlight.

Berry told “Extra’s Melvin Robert and Terri Seymour, “Twenty-one years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on.”

It was payback for him planting a kiss on her two decades ago after winning Best Actor for “The Pianist.”

Berry noted that Brody’s girlfriend Georgina Chapman was totally cool with the kiss. She said, “Only because she was fine.”

It was also a date night for many celeb couples, including Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz, Zoe Saldaña and husband Marco Perego, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff, and Miles and Keleigh Teller.

Selena Gomez faced the flashbulbs solo but reunited with fiancé Benny Blanco inside the theater.

Timothée Chalamet also posed by himself before packing on the PDA with GF Kylie Jenner at their seats.