‘Naked and Afraid’s’ First Double Amputee Mandy Proves ‘There Is Life After the Unimaginable’ (Exclusive)

Discovery Channel

“Naked and Afraid” kicks off a new season with an inspiring survivalist named Mandy!

She’s a double amputee who is ready to show the world “there is life after the unimaginable.”

In a video about her journey, Mandy says, “I get to be the first person on ‘Naked and Afraid’ with no legs, and I think that's pretty damn cool. Ten years ago, my life was changed forever — I was struck by a locomotive, severing my limbs from my body. I have died three times and came back from that. I've seen my limbs heal from some gnarly wounds.”

Now, her motto is: “Tell me that I can’t, and I will show you that I can.”

True to her word, Mandy has already climbed the Manitou Incline in Colorado Springs and reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro!

She said of joining “Naked and Afraid,” “Now this 21-day challenge is my Everest.”

Mandy is partnered with Johnny, and the pair must survive the heavy rains, mosquitoes, and more in a remote jungle in the Central American country of Belize.