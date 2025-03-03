Getty Images

Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their Santa Fe home last week, and now their friends are speaking out.

Daniel and Barbara Lenihan and their son, Aaron, spoke with People magazine about the couple and how they were doing in recent months.

Daniel shared that Gene was more “home-bound” in “recent times,” and Barbara added that he “quit riding his bike through the neighborhood.”

Aaron credited Betsy with keeping the two-time Oscar winner “active and engaged and healthy as possible” with puzzles and yoga.

Daniel and Barbara felt Hackman was “slipping” in the “last couple of months.” Barbara felt Betsy, however, “was in perfect health” and “so fit.”

Aaron also noted how Betsy would wear a mask when she was out because “she was very protective of him in terms of COVID.”

He described them as a tight couple and “real life partners” who were “incredibly kind” and “a lot of fun.”

Barbara added, “Gene was as proud of Betsy as she was of him. She had been a concert pianist. Over at their house, she had a special building, a studio that half of it was her grand pianos [and] another half was Gene's art studio.”

An investigation into Gene and Betsy’s deaths is now underway.

At a press conference on Friday, Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters, “An autopsy was performed, initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual. The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and the toxicology reports are pending.”

He added, “I spoke with Dr. Jarrell the pathologist from the New Mexico office of the medical investigator… she advised there were several tests to be expedited. She revealed to me the following information, both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide. An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr. Hackman’s pacemaker, this revealed that his last event was recorded on Feb. 17, 2025. I was advised that a more thorough investigation would be completed.”