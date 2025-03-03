Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Dead at 82

Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Dean has died at the age of 82.

The sad news was delivered on Monday via Dolly's Instagram account: “Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.”

There was also a message from Dolly, 79, who shared, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

The post ends, "The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time."

The cause of his death is currently unknown but he’s been battling Alzheimer’s since 2019.

Dolly and Carl would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in May.

Last year, “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Dolly, who revealed her husband’s romantic gestures as they got ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day.