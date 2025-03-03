Demi Moore Treats Herself to French Fries & Puppy Cuddles After Oscar Loss

Instagram

Demi Moore was drowning her sorrows in French fries after the Oscars.

Moore had been the favorite to win Best Actress for her performance in “The Substance,” but ended up losing to Best Picture winner “Anora’s” Mikey Madison.

After the show, Demi headed to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Guy Oseary and Madonna’s famous post-Oscars bash before calling it a night.

Demi’s daughter Tallulah Willis shared a photo of a smiling Moore curled up in a bathrobe as she cuddled with her dog Pilaf in front of two huge bowls of fries.

Tallulah wrote in the caption, “MY winner 🍟.”

Ahead of the loss, Willis celebrated her mom on Instagram by posting a photo of herself in a shirt that read, “Demi F**king Moore.” She wrote in the caption, “LFG!!!!!! 🏆🏆”

Earlier in the season, Moore took home the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for her role as aging TV fitness guru Elisabeth Sparkle in “The Substance.”

After giving an inspiring SAG acceptance speech about believing in yourself, she spoke with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert backstage.

Demi explained, “We're conditioned to think, ‘I'll believe it when I see it,’ but the truth is when we believe it, we'll see it. And it's a subtle difference, but a powerful one.”

Moore shared that, even in times of doubt, “I've held on to the belief of possibilities and that's just a sense of hope and you know the wings of faith that there is something out there for me, and this just feels like the door just swung open a little bit wider to greater possibilities.”