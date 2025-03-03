Casey Anthony Joins TikTok & Promises to ‘Advocate’ for Late Daughter Caylee

TikTok

Casey Anthony, who was acquitted in the 2008 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony, is now on TikTok and Substack.

Anthony shared her first TikTok video over the weekend, explaining she is a legal advocate and researcher who has been working in the legal field since 2011.

“I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter,” she said.

Anthony added that she wanted to use her platform to help others, too.

She explained, “As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for the legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008.”

Casey also let followers know she’s on Substack, where she is also discussing legal matters.

In her first post, she wrote in part, “The presumption of innocence is a sacred right afforded to ALL individuals arrested in this country. That is not an opinion, it is a fact. We are plagued by a rush to judgment before someone even steps foot into a courtroom. Once a verdict is read, however long the process takes, the public must trust that the system worked the way it was intended.”

She later added, “If tomorrow you woke up and were arrested, accused of a crime you didn’t commit, or someone close to you were to be, wouldn’t you want for you/them to be treated fairly and just? It’s not that complicated.”

Anthony made national news in 2008 when she was accused of killing Caylee. The girl was last seen in June 2008 and was reported missing that July. Her remains were found in a wooded area near the family home in December 2008.

Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder of Caylee, who she originally claimed accidentally drowned in the pool. In her 2022 Peacock docuseries “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” she described her father, George Anthony, waking her up from a nap with Caylee and showing her that Caylee was mysteriously outside, wet and unconscious. According to Casey, he took Caylee from her and left — but she maintained she was not aware of whether or not Caylee was already dead.