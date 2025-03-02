Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have seemingly moved on from their broken engagement!

Kravitz was spotted leaving a restaurant in the wee hours of Sunday morning with “The Recruit” star Noah Centineo.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the two were seen heading to the same car as they left.

A source told the outlet that the outing was low-key.

Getty Images

It was the second time in weeks that Kravitz and Centineo were spotted together. In mid-February, they were seen together after attending Danielle Haim's birthday party at Joyface in NYC.

On Saturday, Channing brought model Inka Williams as his date to CAA's pre-Oscar party at the Living Room bar in Los Angeles. They have been linked for weeks.

Backgrid

Kravitz was also at the same party, but it was unclear if there were any awkward run-ins.

It seems that Zoë and Channing are on good terms, despite their past.

In an interview for Elle magazine’s March issue, she revealed that their broken engagement didn’t taint her feelings about their movie “Blink Twice,” which she directed.

She said, “Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.”

“Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened,” Zoë emphasized. “I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Kravitz continued to praise Tatum’s acting, saying that he has “a lot to offer,” adding, “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident, and people are seeing different sides of him.”