Award Shows March 02, 2025
Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Share Kiss at Oscars 2025
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner weren’t afraid to show some PDA at the 2025 Oscars!
The couple kept it cozy at the ceremony as she whispered in his ear — and they even shared a kiss.
Both stars were turning heads with their looks. Kylie wore a sparkly and busty Miu Miu dress with Amina Muaddi shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Timothée, who is up for Best Actor for his role as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” chose a bold butter yellow tuxedo.
GQ reports the fashion forward ensemble was custom Givenchy designed by Alexander McQueen alum Sarah Burton.
The tux even got a shout out from Oscars host Conan O’Brien, who told him during his monologue, “Love that suit,” then joked, “You will not get hit on your bike tonight.”
Kylie was back by Timothée’s side after missing the SAG Awards. She missed his win last week following the unexpected death of her friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.