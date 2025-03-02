Rachel Zoe Reveals Son ‘Badly Lacerated Kidney’ in E-Bike Accident

Getty/Instagram

Rachel Zoe is “shattered” after her son Sky, 13, was injured in an e-bike accident.

She shared a hospital photo of Sky, her son with ex-husband Rodger Berman, and wrote on Instagram Stories, “For any parent deciding if they should get a fcking E-BIKE for their child DO NOT. I DID NOT and I am a hard no but Sky was on one and been in ER for 9 hours… whoever is being begged by a child to get one HARD NO.”

Instagram

Zoe later shared a video of Sky looking like he was in pain in his hospital bed, writing, “Update: a badly lacerated kidney, a ton of pain and a shattered mom… unable to laugh or sneeze and 100 tests later we are still here and I know how much worse this could have been.”

She reiterated, “BUT to all the parents about to cave on the E-BIKE do not. Sky will not be on one for as long as I have a say in his life. HARD NO.”

The stylist went on to thank the medical staff, writing, “Also thank you to the best doctors and nurses that do this miracle work 24:7 you are the heroes.”

Instagram

The E-bike accident comes four years after Sky, then 9, fell 40 feet from a chairlift at a ski resort.

At the time, Rachel shared on social media, “Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle Sky is safe and OK.”

Zoe went on to share what happened, “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn’t on from the start and [Rodger Berman] screaming to stop the lift. Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened.”

She added, “Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad scarred for life…”