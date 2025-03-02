Paris Hilton Teases ‘Iconic’ Actress Who Will Play Her in TV Adaptation of Her Memoir (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Paris Hilton looked gorgeous in Sophie Couture as she chatted with “Extra’s” Sadie Murray at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Hilton dished on the upcoming A24 TV adaptation of her book “Paris: The Memoir,” which she is producing with Dakota and Elle Fanning.

“I am so excited to be producing this with Elle and Dakota,” she said. They are so sweet. I love them so much. They are so, just, smart, beautiful, kind, lovely, so talented. We're doing it with A24 as well, just ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Euphoria’ and all the most amazing shows, so it's very exciting.”

When asked who will play her, Paris teased, “I know, but it's a surprise. I can't tell.”



A hint? “She's blonde.”

Paris went on, “She’s iconic, beautiful, she’s an incredible actress, and people are going to be blown away when they see this.”

Hilton also talked about reuniting with Nicole Richie for their “Simple Life” reboot “Paris & Nicole: The Encore.”

Sharing what she enjoyed most, Paris said, “Just being together, just every day, and then going back to Arkansas together and visiting the family we stayed with and just laughing. When Nicole and I are together, I literally feel like I'm 12 years old again.”