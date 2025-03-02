Oscars 2025 — The Complete Winners List!

Getty Images

The complete list of 2025 Oscar winners and nominees:

Best Picture

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best Directing

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” WINNER

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rosselini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“A Complete Unknown,” James Mangold and Jay Cocks

“Conclave,” Peter Straughan WINNER

“Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

“Nickel Boys,” RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

“Sing Sing,” Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield

Best Original Screenplay

“Anora,” Sean Baker WINNER

“The Brutalist,” Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain,” Jesse Eisenberg

“September 5,” Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat

Best Original Score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez

“The Journey,” “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like A Bird,” “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino,” “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late,” “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Best Cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Best Costume Design

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked” WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best Film Editing

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Best Production Design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best Sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Visual Effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Best Animated Film

“Flow” WINNER

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best International Film

“I'm Still Here,” Brazil

“The Girl with the Needle,” Denmark

“Emilia Pérez,” France

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Germany

“Flow,” Latvia

Best Documentary Feature Film

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Best Animated Short Film

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress” WINNER

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best Documentary Short Film

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”