Oscar attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at how they got ready for the 2025 show.

Julianne Hough took fans through her pre-glam process, which included another kind of Oscar too!

Instagram

Adrien Brody was "celebrating the sweet life" with some coffee.

Instagram

"Wicked" co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shared a photo holding hands and wished everyone a "Happy Ozcars Day!"

Instagram

Host Conan O'Brien posted a pic with his guitar and a pipe, writing, "Preshow ritual. I’m hosting the #Oscars tonight... See you there!

X

Marlee Matlin showed off her jewels for the big night.