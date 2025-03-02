Award Shows March 02, 2025
Oscars 2025: See the Stars Getting Ready
Oscar attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at how they got ready for the 2025 show.
Julianne Hough took fans through her pre-glam process, which included another kind of Oscar too!
Adrien Brody was "celebrating the sweet life" with some coffee.
"Wicked" co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shared a photo holding hands and wished everyone a "Happy Ozcars Day!"
Host Conan O'Brien posted a pic with his guitar and a pipe, writing, "Preshow ritual. I’m hosting the #Oscars tonight... See you there!
Marlee Matlin showed off her jewels for the big night.