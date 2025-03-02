Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Calls BF Ethan Slater’s Support ‘Such a Gift’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ariana Grande stunned in custom Schiaparelli on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Terri Seymour spoke with Ariana, just before she opens the show with “Wicked” co-star Cynthia Erivo.

She quipped, ‘We’re gonna go warm up soon, but I had to come say hi and celebrate with you all.”

Ariana also reacted to hearing that boyfriend Ethan Slater had been singing her and Cynthia’s praises for their highly anticipated Oscars performance, saying, “His support has been such a gift… That’s very sweet.”

Grande brought her mom along for the evening. She raved, “My mom, she looks so beautiful… We’re excited to celebrate. This feels like such a celebratory moment… It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so I had to bring my mom.”

Ariana won’t be celebrating too late tonight since she has work tomorrow. She said, “I’m gonna have some coffee and get to work.”