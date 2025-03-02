Award Shows March 02, 2025
Nikki Glaser Is ‘Playing It Cool’ with Taylor Swift: ‘You Have to Earn That’ (Exclusive)
Nikki Glaser hit the red carpet for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
“Extra’s” Sadie Murray spoke with Glaser, who raved about Oscars host Conan O’Brien and Taylor Swift.
A month after Glaser killed it hosting the Golden Globes, she had confidence that Conan was going to do the same. She said, “He’s my favorite. He’s the reason why I do comedy. I discovered him in middle school and he changed the way I look at the world, and it really inspired my sense of humor. I am who I am because of him.”
“I just love watching the Oscars because of the comedic monologue… that’s what I’m most excited about seeing tonight, and I know Conan is going to nail it,” Glaser added.
Glaser called O’Brien “a master” for waiting till the “last second” on some jokes and reading the room before making a decision.
In her own Golden Globes monologue, Nikki mentioned Taylor, but did she hear from the music superstar?
Nikki, who is a Swiftie, said, “I didn’t hear from her… She’s so busy… I have no expectations for her at all.”
“People are like, ‘Have you talked to her?’ I’m like, ‘Let’s just play it cool.’ I just like being a fan, and of course every girl’s dream, who is a Taylor Swift fan, is to be friends with Taylor Swift. I have the list of things I’d ask her about… You have to earn that, and she has enough friends, and I am so happy, like, she’s not someone who is lacking in girlfriends, where I’m like, ‘I need to step in.’”
Taylor aside, Nikki revealed she was hoping to meet Timothée Chalamet, Mikey Madison and Ralph Fiennes tonight!