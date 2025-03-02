Morgan Freeman Honors Gene Hackman at 2025 Oscars: ‘Our Community Lost a Giant’

Getty Images

Morgan Freeman remembered two-time Academy Award winner Gene Hackman with a heartfelt tribute at the 2025 Oscars.

Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their Santa Fe home just days ago.

Ahead of the show’s in memoriam segment, Freeman, 87, took the stage to honor his friend and former co-star.

“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman told the crowd. “I had the pleasure of working alongside gene on two films, ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘Under Suspicion.’ Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work.”

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'” Morgan said. “I think I speak for us all when I say, ‘Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more.’ Rest in peace, my friend.”