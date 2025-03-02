Kieran Culkin Jokes Wife Jazz Charton Owes Him 4 Kids in Oscars Acceptance Speech

Getty Images

“A Real Pain” star Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Oscars, and he wasted no time putting the pressure on this wife Jazz Charton!

He said, “I love you, Jazz. I have to thank my wife Jazz for absolutely everything, for giving me my favorite people in the world."

Kieran and Jazz are the parents of two kids, daughter Kinsey Sioux, 5, and son Wilder Wolf, 3.

“About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly, said that I want a third kid from her, because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid,” Culkin added, referencing his 2023 Emmys acceptance speech.

“It turns out she said that because she didn't think I was gonna win,” Kiernan reflected. “Anyway, after the show, we're walking through a parking lot. She's holding the Emmy. We're trying to find our car... and she goes, ‘Oh, God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I turned to her, and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’"

Culkin revealed that if he won an Oscar, “Jazz promised that she would agree to a fourth child.” He said, “She turned to me — I swear to God, this happened, it was just over a year ago — she said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once, until just now.”

According to Culkin, Charton didn’t think he would win the Oscar on his first nomination.

“No pressure” or anything, but Kieran ended his speech by telling Jazz, “I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”