Halle Berry on Getting Kissing Payback on Adrien Brody at Oscars 2025! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hours before the 2025 Oscars, Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated their iconic kiss on the red carpet!

“Extra’s” Mel Robert and Terri Seymour spoke with Halle, who quipped that she waited more than two decades for some payback on Adrien after that infamous Oscars kiss.

She said, “Twenty-one years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on.”

In 2003, Brody won Best Actor at the Oscars for his work on “The Pianist.” After he won, he planted a kiss on a surprised Halle, who had presented him with the award.

Berry noted that Brody’s girlfriend Georgina Chapman was totally cool with the kiss. She said, “Only because she was fine.”