Georgina Chapman Reacts to Halle Berry & Adrien Brody’s Red-Carpet Kiss at Oscars 2025 (Exclusive)

Georgina Chapman had a front-row seat when her boyfriend Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreated their iconic kiss at the 2025 Oscars.

In 2003, Brody won Best Actor at the Oscars for his work on “The Pianist.” After he won, he planted a kiss on a surprised Halle, who had presented him with the award.

This year, she got him with a kiss on the Oscars red carpet.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Terri Seymour spoke with Georgina, who shared her reaction to the kiss.

She said, “I mean how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?”

As for Adrien’s reaction, Georgina said, “He was more than fine [with it].”

Melvin and Terri also spoke with Halle, who quipped that she waited more than two decades for some payback on Adrien after that infamous Oscars kiss.

She said, “Twenty-one years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on.”