Ethan Slater Gushes He’s ‘So Proud’ of GF Ariana Grande at Oscars 2025 (Exclusive)

“Wicked’s” Ethan Slater spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Terri Seymour on the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars.

His girlfriend Ariana Grande is set to open the Academy Awards with Cynthia Erivo, but Ethan shared that he wouldn’t be a part of the number. “I don’t feel like it’s a big spoiler to say I am not making a cameo in the opener,” he confirmed.

Melvin asked about the second “Wicked” movie, which is due in theaters this November.

Ethan shared, “I’ve seen a couple of little clips that are mostly dailies and things… and those things are unbelievable. Everybody is so good.”

“I feel like whenever I’ve been talking about the second movie, I’ve been talking about how Elphaba and Glinda are deep in their stories. It's really amazing the places they go. I’m excited about Boch and Nessa; we get to, like, really explore that, but something I've been leaving out is Fiero and Jonathan Bailey. Everyone knows he's brilliant and he's so beautiful and so, like, layered, has so much depth in this. He's charming, he's everything. He does some amazing work.”

Terri mentioned they could be there next year with Oscar nominations for the second movie. “That would be amazing,” he said.

Ethan also gushed about how proud he is of Ariana as well as Cynthia, saying, “They have these crazy voices… Their voices are so unique and identifiable and beautiful — the best in the world — and then when they sing together, they sound like one in a way that most… divas can’t.”

And sharing that it will be nice to “take a breath” after awards season when asked what he and Ariana would do tomorrow,

Ethan shared, “We are going to breathe a big sigh of relief, because what a beautiful thing this has been. She has accomplished something really amazing. I am so proud of her. I am so proud of Cynthia and everybody.”