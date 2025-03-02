Demi Moore’s ‘Ghost’ Co-Star Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s Happy for Her Oscars Moment (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg wowed in Christian Siriano at the 2025 Oscars.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Terri Seymour spoke with Whoopi, who reacted to her “Ghost” co-star Demi Moore’s Oscar nomination for “The Substance.”

Moore is a frontrunner for Best Actress, up against Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres, and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Whoopi told “Extra” she is happy for Demi, saying, “I’m happy for everybody. Look at the age of the women… They come from all over the world and people want to say there’s no place for us? Clearly, there is.”

Whoopi and Demi have kept in touch since filming “Ghost” in the summer of 1989. She said, “We don’t see each other often, but it’s not as though we’re not in each other’s minds.”