Conan O’Brien on Hosting the 2025 Oscars: ‘You Just Have to Own It’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Conan O’Brien hosted the Oscars and then hit the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

He chatted with “Extra’s” Sadie Murray about emceeing the Academy Awards, saying you can’t let self-doubt creep in.

O’Brien explained, “You can't afford to have an, ‘I don't belong here moment.’ You just have to own it. If you don’t own it, you’ll get killed.”

He added, “I knew right away [to] just go out there and sort of just kick this thing.”

Murray shared that Ray Romano had praised Conan’s performance earlier in the night, and O’Brien gushed, “I love Ray.”

Getty Images

Sadie asked Conan if he was starstruck by anyone at the Oscars, and he answered, “Yeah, Mick Jagger. Talking to Mick Jagger backstage.”