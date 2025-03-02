Conan O’Brien Jokes About Karla Sofía Gascón’s Twitter Controversy in Oscars Monologue

Getty Images

Conan O’Brien brought the zingers as the 2025 Oscars host!

Ahead of the jokes and jabs, however, viewers were treated to an edited horror scene from “The Substance.”

As someone knocks on Conan’s dressing room door, we see Demi Moore’s character from “The Substance” administers a youth serum and fall to the floor, only to have Conan climb out of her body. In the queasy scene, the comedian realizes he’s missing a shoe and dives back in.

Cut to Conan taking the stage live in front of the audience at the Dolby Theatre, where he addressed Moore, saying, “Hi, Demi. How are you?” then adds, “That was weird.” She mouths, “Awkward,” and he agrees, “Yeah, awkward. I’m missing some car keys.”

After the shudder-worthy introduction, O’Brien kept the jokes going, even addressing “Emilia Pérez” star Karla Sofía Gascón’s controversial tweets.

Starting with some commentary on “Anora,’ he said, “Little fact for you: ‘Anora’ uses the F-word 479 times,” before joking, “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist. ‘You tweeted WHAT?!’”

When the camera panned to Karla, she made prayer hands, and Conan teased, “Karla, if you’re going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

He also poked fun at “A Complete Unknown,” the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet.

Conan insisted, “Bob Dylan wanted to be here tonight, but not that badly.”

Having some fun at Chalamet’s expense he said of the actor’s yellow tuxedo, “Love that suit,” then joked, “You will not get hit on your bike tonight.”

Another bit involved Jeff Bezos, who was absent from the audience. He joked, “We have some footage of Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos arriving tonight,” as he rolled tape on a delivery driver dropping off a package on the red carpet, only for the package to be stolen!