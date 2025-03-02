‘Anora’ Scores 5 Oscars as Director Sean Baker Makes History

Getty Images

“Anora” was the big winner at the Oscars this year, scoring five awards!

In a surprise shake-up, star Mikey Madison won Best Actress, while director Sean Baker made history — he tied Walt Disney’s record of winning four Oscars in a single year, and became the first person ever to win four Oscars for one movie.

Baker took home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing for the film about a stripper from Brooklyn who thinks she’s living her Cinderella story when she marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

Both Sean and Mikey recognized the sex worker community in their acceptance speeches.

While accepting his screenplay Oscar, Sean said, "They have shared their stories, they have shared their life experiences with me over the years. My deepest respect — thank you. I share this with you.”

For her part, Mikey shared, “I just want to recognize and honor the sex worker community. Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community, has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience.”

She also called the win “surreal,” explaining, “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today, is really incredible.”

Back in October, “Extra” asked Mikey about the awards buzz. At the time, she said, “I don’t really think about that. I mean, the movie, it already means so much to me and I’m so happy already... Right now, my main focus is just getting people to the theaters to see it.”

Mikey hoped that the movie would “lead some conversation” and that people will have a “strong feeling” about it.

Madison also dished on having to learn Russian and exotic dancing for her role. She said, “I did not speak any Russian at all, and I had to try to learn as much as I could in a short time and understand what I was saying and have it be clear, because it’s a very complicated language. And the dancing was very physically challenging as well. I tried to just throw myself into it as much as I could and dedicate all of my time to researching about my character and studying and physically preparing.”