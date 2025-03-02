Amy Poehler & Joel Lovett Make Red-Carpet Debut at Oscars 2025

Disney/Kelsey McNeal

Actress Amy Poehler and former New York Times editor Joel Lovett made it red-carpet official at the 2025 Oscars.

The pair posed on the red carpet, with Lovett wrapping his arm around Amy’s waist!

Amy and Joel’s red-carpet debut comes five months after People magazine reported that they were dating.

In October, a source shared that they were “spending time together.”

It is unclear how they met but could it have been through podcasting?

Since leaving The New York Times, Lovell has an EP for Pineapple Street Studios, editing several of the company’s podcasts. Amy has a podcast called “Say More with Dr? Sheila.”