Adrien Brody’s Sweet Shout-Out to Georgina Chapman & Her Kids During Oscars Speech

Adrien Brody just picked up his second Oscar!

The star, who won best actor for “The Pianist” in 2003, won the award again for “The Brutalist” at the 2025 Academy Awards.

He reflected on his career and was sure to give his girlfriend Georgina Chapman and her two children a shout-out during his acceptance speech.

"Thank you, God, thank you for this blessed life," he said. "If I may just humbly begin by giving thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love that I've felt for this love and every individual that has treated me with respect and appreciation. I feel so fortunate."

He shared, "You know, acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous, and in certain moments it is, but the one thing I've gained with having the privilege to come back here is some perspective. No matter where you are in your career and what you've accomplished, it can all go away. And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love."

As he thanked filmmaker Brady Corbet and others, he addressed his “amazing partner” Georgina.

He said she has “not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value.”

Brody then referenced her kids India, 14, and Dash, 11, with ex-husband Harvey Weinstein, saying, “Her beautiful children, Dash and India, I know this has been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life and Popsy's coming home a winner."

Adrien also had a message to share, saying, "I'm here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war, and systematic oppression and of antisemitism and racism and of othering. I believe that I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked."

Earlier in the night, Adrien and Halle Berry made a splash on the red carpet when the recreated their iconic Oscars kiss

In 2003, after Brody won, he planted a kiss on a surprised Halle, who had presented him with the award.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Terri Seymour spoke with Georgina about witnessing the 2025 kiss.

She said, “I mean how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?”

As for Adrien’s reaction, Georgina said, “He was more than fine [with it].”

Melvin and Terri also spoke with Halle, who quipped that she waited more than two decades for some payback on Adrien after that infamous Oscars kiss.

She said, “Twenty-one years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on.”