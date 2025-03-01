Liam Payne Honored in Heart-Tugging Brit Awards Tribute

Getty Images

The loss felt when Liam Payne died is still reverberating throughout the music industry, with the singer receiving a heartfelt tribute at Saturday's Brit Awards in London.

Toward the end of the ceremony, the 45th annual installment, host Jack Whitehall led the room in honoring "a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room, and to millions of you around the world."

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away,” he said of the late 31-year-old former member of One Direction. “He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

The show aired a remarkably emotional video montage featuring images of Payne throughout his life and career. The song playing was "Little Things" by One Direction.

Adding to the emotion of the moment, Whitehall had been a personal friend of Payne's.

Payne (with One Direction) won seven Brits, a tally that included four for British Video of the Year.