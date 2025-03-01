Celebrity News March 01, 2025
Angie Stone, 'Wish I Didn't Miss You' Singer, Dies in Car Crash
Angie Stone, considered one of the queens of neo soul and a member of the iconic hip hop trio the Sequence, reportedly died in an early-morning car crash on Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama.
Her daughter, performer Ladi Diamond, confirmed her death on Facebook, declaring, "My mommy is gone," and adding a row of crying emojis to her post.
Stone's rep later told TMZ the 63-year-old singer had left a performance when the accident occurred.
WSFA covered a crash that appears to be the one that took Stone's life, posting images of a wreck. According to the outlet, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. local time and involved "a commercial vehicle."
Social media users identified the other vehicle involved as an 18-wheeler, but authorities have not yet confirmed details.
A tireless performer, Stone had just over a month ago joined Nicci Gilbert, Keke Wyatt, Chanté Moore and Monifah at the "Urban One Honors: Best in Black" event at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.