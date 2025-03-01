Angie Stone, 'Wish I Didn't Miss You' Singer, Dies in Car Crash

Getty Images

Angie Stone, considered one of the queens of neo soul and a member of the iconic hip hop trio the Sequence, reportedly died in an early-morning car crash on Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Her daughter, performer Ladi Diamond, confirmed her death on Facebook, declaring, "My mommy is gone," and adding a row of crying emojis to her post.

Stone's rep later told TMZ the 63-year-old singer had left a performance when the accident occurred.

WSFA covered a crash that appears to be the one that took Stone's life, posting images of a wreck. According to the outlet, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. local time and involved "a commercial vehicle."

Social media users identified the other vehicle involved as an 18-wheeler, but authorities have not yet confirmed details.