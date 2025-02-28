Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke Expecting Twins

Getty Images

“You” star Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke are having more babies!

On Friday, Domino revealed that they are expecting twins!

She wrote on Instagram, “Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical.”

Kirke included pics of Penn and their son James, 4, kissing her growing baby bump.

She added, “We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley 👶♥️👶🎢#handsoffthewheel #monoditwins.”

Domino is also a mom to son Cassius from a previous relationship.

Years ago, Penn opened up about welcoming James during the COVID-19 pandemic. He told InStyle, “It’s just been us, my wife and I, taking care of him. And as a result, in some ways, we’re thrilled, there’s a beautiful joy and lightness to our connection with him. He seems to reflect that. And at the same time, it’s so hard.”