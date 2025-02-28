Oscars 2025: Demi Moore Could Finally Get Her Win; Will Timothée Chalamet Surprise?

Getty Images

The countdown is on for the 2025 Academy Awards!

“Extra’s” spoke with Variety’s Clayton Davis, who is breaking down the frontrunners.

After a lifetime of waiting, will Demi Moore finally win her Oscar?

“The Substance” star has already won a Golden Globe and SAG Award, going up against “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, who has her eyes on an EGOT.

Davis called it a close race, adding, “Demi has the narrative. Everyone loves her story. She’ll be the sixth oldest winner ever.”

And after Timothée Chalamet’s surprising SAG Awards win, could he upset against frontrunner Adrien Brody?

Davis is “stilling with Adrien Brody” for the Best Actor win after having conversations with voters.

Clayton predicts that “Anora” will take home Best Picture.

As for Karla Sofía Gascón’s social media controversy, he doesn’t believe it hurt “Emilia Pérez’s” chances of winning — but not in a good way.