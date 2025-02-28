Level Up Your Workout Wardrobe with Hollywood’s Hot Pick of the Month

We’re two months into the New Year, and to those who made exercise-related resolutions, this pick is for you!

Stars like Hailey Bieber, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Aniston opt for athleisure so chic, that it doubles as everyday attire. One of the most important pieces in an athleisure look, is the sports bra. You can pair them with leggings for a complete outfit, or throw another layer on, like an open back yoga shirt on to showcase the criss-cross back!

Level up your workout wardrobe and get the support you need with this must-have sports bra!