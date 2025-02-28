Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is hitting the road with Gard Hollinger in their new motorcycle docuseries series “Visionaries.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Keanu about the series and the possibility of more movies in the “John Wick” franchise.

Keanu said, "Oh my gosh, well there's a version of it called 'Ballerina,' which is in the 'John Wick' world, and John wick makes a brief appearance. So, other than that, I have no idea.”

As for whether he'd want to do more, Keanu laughed, "You know, the character's dead. He died in 'John Wick: Chapter 4.'"

He added, "I know, in Hollywood you can... I know, I know, it's the Hollywood story. Right now, there isn't."

Reeves is focused on “Visionaries,” in which he and Gard, who founded ARCH Motorcycle together to reimagine what a motorcycle could be, meet innovators shaping the world and uncover their inspiring stories.

When asked where human creativity comes from, Keanu explained, “I have a sense of what is involved, whether it’s, you know, your upbringing, the challenges that you face, or personal desire, personal interest, but the most deepest, profound level, I think it would probably come to love… maybe the energy of combining and overcoming forces of repulsion. That creativity is probably a binding force, a positive binding force."

As for how they would describe the term “visionary,” Gard answered, “You have to have those qualities that a visionary has, you have to think outside of the box, you have to think differently.” He added, "You've helped shape and change a world, your world."

Keanu chimed in, saying, "It's vanguard. I think we look at it, again, as a positive force. To be a visionary, you have to see and often times, you know, they are either celebrated or ignored.”

Reeves said he was fascinated by the stories of people’s youths, including, “Their childhood stories, whatever they were interested in, or the challenges that they overcame.”