Kate Walsh Is ‘Totally’ Game for ‘Private Practice’ Reboot (Exclusive)

Getty

Kate Walsh lost both her parents to cancer and today still holds on to fears for her own health after her brain tumor.

She talked to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about Generation Possible, an educational initiative to raise awareness of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing.

Kate said of her own journey, “It seems so long ago, and yet I think the thing about any kind of illness, whether it's benign or whether it's cancerous, is that there's, like, a PTSD from it. It stays with you, so anytime I get a headache, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, do I get a brain scan?’ You know, ‘Is it back?’”

She added of her parents, “I lost my father to lung cancer when I was 23. My mother was a breast cancer survivor, and gratefully lived another almost 30 years.”

Walsh said of MCED testing, “It's as simple as a blood draw and it can screen for many different types of cancer. You can go to GenPossible.com, there's a quiz, it discusses ways to have the conversation with your doctor.”

The actress added, “We know early detection gives you… more options for treatment.”

Kate also gave us an update on what’s next for her in the showbiz game, including reacting to the possibility of a “Private Practice” reboot!

“I'm producing and set to star in an independent film called ‘Put Down’ about a mother-daughter dramedy about me being the daughter and my mother going home for the holidays and then I'm developing a… streaming show for Australia.”

As for “Private Practice,” Walsh said she’s “totally” on board with the idea of reboot.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off starred Kate alongside castmates Amy Brenneman, Taye Diggs, Audra McDonald and Paul Adelstein.

Kate said, “Get the gang back together. I mean, most of us are still on a group text anyway.”

Mona also asked if she would be returning to “Emily in Paris,” and Kate said, “I would love that,” but insisted, “I don't know what's happening.”