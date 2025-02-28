Jennifer Coolidge on How Bill Murray Made Her ‘Lose It’ Filming ‘Riff Raff’! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about her new crime-comedy film “Riff Raff,” which sees the life of a former criminal (Ed Harris) thrown into turmoil when his old family appears for a long-awaited reckoning!

Coolidge plays Ruth, the ex-wife of Ed Harris’ Vincent, and she spoke about relating to her character’s resilience.

Jennifer said of Ruth, “She keeps going and she has good intentions, and it's just hard to be a woman, to sort of be desired and be at the top of your game, and then you don't notice that two decades or three decades go by and then you sort of lose your desirability in everything across the board… You're sort of expendable.”

She also dished on working with Bill Murray and how he kept making her crack up during a serious moment!

“I had a very serious monologue to deliver, and I just couldn't… The minute I was starting to do it, and I'd look over and Bill would have this weird look on his face and… then I would lose it and I was, like, really wrecking the scene… I couldn't keep it together.”

When Melvin asked what typically makes her laugh, she confessed, “When something's serious, I can't stop laughing, and only in serious situations, I can't keep it together. You know, like something really, when someone says, 'This is serious, Jennifer. Something big has gone down.' The importance of the moment to not laugh is too big for me to handle, and I start to lose it. You know, like at funerals and things. I just can't keep it together. I don't know, it's because you're not supposed to do it or something."