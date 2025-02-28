Getty Images

Investigators held a press conference on Friday to share new details about the deaths of Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65.

Gene, Betsy and one of their dogs were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday, and authorities have launched an investigation.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters, “An autopsy was performed, initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual. The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and the toxicology reports are pending.”

He added, “I spoke with Dr. Jarrell the pathologist from the New Mexico office of the medical investigator… she advised there were several tests to be expedited. She revealed to me the following information, both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide. An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr. Hackman’s pacemaker, this revealed that his last event was recorded on Feb. 17, 2025. I was advised that a more thorough investigation would be completed.”