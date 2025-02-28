Elle King & Daniel Tooker Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Singer Elle King is a now a mom of two boys!

King and her partner Daniel Tooker welcomed their second child, a son, who they named Royal Tooker.

Along with posting a black-and-white photo of them with their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “Our family just got a little bit brighter. Welcome to the world Royal Tooker 💙.”

The pair are also the parents of son Lucky Levi, 3.

In September, King announced her pregnancy.

Elle posted the baby’s gender reveal on Instagram. In the video, the singer stands alongside her son Lucky, 3, and Dan, and pulls a string that releases blue confetti and balloons on the trio.

King and Tooker looked shocked and delighted at the revelation they are having another boy.

She wrote in the caption, "Doubling down 💙."

The news came after King revealed her reconciliation with Dan.

"We had to grow," she told People magazine. "I don't know. I'll try anything twice."

Their son Lucky played a role in the reconciliation.

"He's definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?" King explained. "We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort."