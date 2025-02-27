Zachary Levi Is ‘Pumped’ About Being a Dad (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Zachary Levi is taking off the cape and playing a different kind of hero in “The Unbreakable Boy.”

“Extra” spoke with Levi, who opened up about the movie, which is based on a true story on a real family “navigating the waters of the human condition.”

In the film, Levi plays a father who struggles with his own demons while his son deals with brittle bones disease and autism.

What struck Levi was how the role of Scott mirrored his own life. He revealed, “I have struggled with self-medication throughout my life. At 37, I had a mental breakdown and didn’t want to live anymore and didn’t know why and found out through very intensive therapy that saved my life that I never loved myself, I never even understood what self-love was.”

He added, “When I read the script, I was very moved by it, crying, got me right in the feels.”

Levi is now in his daddy era: He and girlfriend Maggie Keating are expecting their first child together.

He gushed, “I’ve wanted to be a father since I was a kid. I’m 44 and I’ve lived so much life and I’ve done so much therapy. I’m so pumped. I’m not nervous at all.”