Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco are having another baby!

The pair are expecting their second child, due this summer.

They are already the parents of daughter Nakano Oceana, 4, who was the first to know!

Amanda told People magazine, “She read it to Wilmer and I, and she has been shouting it from the mountaintops to every person who comes in her path: 'I’m going to be a big sister!'"

“She’s been manifesting this for months before I found out I was even pregnant!" Pacheco shared. "Telling my family that she was going to be a big sister by going to the store and asking to buy the tiny balloons at the check out stand that say 'It’s a girl!' Mind you, we still don’t know the gender of the baby, but if it was up to her, she’d love to have a baby sister."

According to Wilmer, Nakano is “so sweet to Amanda, kissing her belly goodbye before going to school and bringing the baby a second teddy bear for bedtime.”

Wilmer and Amanda want Nakano to be as involved as possible in the pregnancy. He explained, “We want her to feel such a part of this moment so when the baby gets here, she knows this is a moment for her, too."

Valderrama described fatherhood as “most fulfilling feeling,” adding, “As an artist, it has also fueled me to make sure she has so many stories in which she sees herself as the hero of her journey! All in all, I was born to be a dad!"

As for how life will be with two kids, Amanda commented, “It's already hard enough with one, I actually can’t imagine I will ever be on time for anything again. Ultimately, I look forward to the future of my kids coming home for the holidays. It’s my real dream that I hope I have the privilege of experiencing one day!"

Wilmer imagined that their family life will include “more unicorn birthdays, more toys on the floor, to finish two half eaten burritos because that would make one whole one, hearing, 'Hola papa,' twice when I walk in the door and giving our parents more babysitting hours because that’s is the grandparent life!”

He emphasized, “All in all, I look forward to laughs and memories."

Wilmer and Amanda have been engaged since 2020. They were romantically linked in the spring of 2019 after they were spotted several times in Los Angeles.