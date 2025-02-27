Travis Kelce Confirms NFL Return After Retirement Rumors

Travis Kelce is officially returning to the Kansas City Chiefs next season!

While many were speculating on his NFL future, Kelce revealed the news in a text read on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

He told Pat, “I’m coming back, for sure.”

Referencing the Super Bowl, in which the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 22-40, he said, “Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!”

Following the loss, Kelce had not ruled out a possible retirement.

He told brother Jason Kelce on an episode of their “New Heights” podcast, “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year. Right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road… I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’s a lot goes into this thing.”

Travis acknowledged all the “wear and tear” that his body has gone through over the years of playing as a tight end, saying, “It’s a lot of time spent in the building focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set up for yourself, and that process can be grueling. It can weigh on you.”

“I think that it happens as you kind of tail off toward the back nine of your career… as you see yourself or not feel yourself have the success that you once used to have. Man, it’s a tough pill to swallow,” Kelce went on. “And then on top of that, to not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team’s counting on you, man… it’s just a tough reality.”

Since Travis is coming back next season, expect to see his famous girlfriend Taylor Swift cheering him on!

It has been reported that their relationship has brought $1 billion in publicity and revenue to the NFL.