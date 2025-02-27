Getty Images

Tatum O’Neal is revealing a shocker about her late father, Ryan O’Neal.

In an interview with Variety, Tatum confirmed she was left out of his will.

While she was initially devastated, her reaction now is, “Keep it, motherf**ker.”

Tatum was joined in the interview by Kevin McEnroe, her son with tennis legend John McEnroe. In response to Tatum’s scathing response to being cut out of Ryan’s will, Kevin observed, “It’s blood money.”

Tatum believes that Ryan removed her from his will when she released her 2001 memoir “A Paper Life,” which detailed their tumultuous relationship.

In it, she revealed he was outrageously neglectful, punching her out of jealousy when she became the youngest-ever Oscar winner for their movie “Paper Moon” (1973), for which he failed to get nominated.

She also alleged that when a drug dealer in his entourage sexually molested her as a child, her father eventually accepted him back into the fold, and accused Tatum of having led him on.

When Ryan died at the age of 82 in December 2023, Tatum released a statement, telling People magazine, “I feel great sorrow with my father's passing. He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and I know he loved me, too."

Reflecting on their final meeting earlier in 2023, she said, "I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms."

But for many years, father and daughter were openly estranged. They aired their grievances on the eight-episode OWN series "Ryan & Tatum: The O'Neals" in 2011.

In 2020, Tatum’s son Sean McEnroe posted a photo of himself, Ryan, Tatum, and his siblings Kevin and Emily. At that time, he expressed joy that everyone was still alive after "so many years of hardship."

Tatum recently announced that Ryan’s Malibu home with Farrah Fawcett was lost in the L.A. wildfires.

Responding to a news report about the fires on Threads, Tatum wrote, “It’s the saddest ever so sad I could cry. My father’s house is gone Malibu gone.”

Her dad’s death, his rejection of her in his will, and seeing her childhood home go up in smoke provided more challenges for Tatum, who has battled back from a 2020 drug-induced stroke that has left her with memory loss and difficulty walking.