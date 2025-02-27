‘RHOP’s’ Wendy Osefo Shocked by Karen Huger’s 1-Year Prison Sentence (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo glammed up for the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to Wendy just one day after castmate Karen Huger was sentenced to a year in prison in her DUI case.

Wendy shared her reaction, reflecting, “I think we were all shocked. You know, even though we knew that the sentencing date was coming, even though we’ve all seen the body cam footage, we did not think that this would be our reality, which is waking up today and Karen is behind bars. That doesn't seem real, and I'm still trying to digest it right now."

Osefo admitted, "I still find myself at a loss for words."

Wendy hasn’t spoken to Karen since the sentencing, but she was keeping her in her prayers. She said, “I’m sure this is a difficult time, not just for her but for her family, so all I can do is just uplift her in prayer and wish her the best.”

Wendy also teased the upcoming third and final part of the “RHOP” Season 9 reunion, calling it a “jaw-dropper."

She elaborated, "You can expect some receipts to come out, unexpected receipts. You can expect some new information. You can expect for your jaw to be dropped. It's a lot, yeah."