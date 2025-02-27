Getty Images

A day after news broke about Michelle Trachtenberg’s sudden death, her family has declined an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

The medical examiner told TMZ that if there were any doubts or suspected criminal activity regarding her death, an autopsy would be performed regardless of the family’s wishes. In this case, her death didn’t raise any red flags.

On Wednesday, Michelle was found dead in an NYC apartment.

The NYPD later told "Extra," "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

TMZ reports that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant within the past year and her body may have rejected it, causing complications.

A source told People magazine that Trachtenberg was “really down emotionally” and battling “health issues” in her last year alive.