Days before Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her NYC apartment, she stepped out with a friend at Sartiano's in NYC.

A worker at the restaurant recalled seeing Trachtenberg, telling DailyMail.com, "She looked really unwell, just, like, very sickly. She was thin, like, tiny, she couldn’t walk down the stairs. She was not in a great mood. It wasn’t the best impression."

The restaurant employee called her death at 39 “spooky” since the actress was there “just last week on Thursday night.”

They added, "We only just found out about [her death] a few hours ago and it’s really sad. She was just with one other person, a woman who was really nice."

Following her passing, the restaurant’s owner Scott Sartiano wrote on Instagram, “Many years of happy memories. Rest in Peace Michelle.”

It has been reported that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant within the past year, and her body may have rejected it, causing complications.

A source told People magazine that Trachtenberg was “really down emotionally” and battling “health issues” in her last year alive.

They said, “She told friends she was struggling. She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling.”

It has been revealed that Trachtenberg’s family has decided against an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

The medical examiner told TMZ that if there were any doubts or suspected criminal activity regarding her death, an autopsy would be performed regardless of the family’s wishes. In this case, her death didn’t raise any red flags.