Getty Images

Gene Hackman, 95, and wife Betsy, 64, were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday, and now his daughters and granddaughter are speaking out.

Daughters Elizabeth Hackman and Leslie Hackman, as well as his granddaughter Annie Hackman, told People magazine in a statement, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy. He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

An investigation is underway into the deaths of Gene and Betsy.

A search warrant obtained by “Extra" reveals their deaths were considered "suspicious" after authorities found their front door open and no sign of a carbon monoxide leak.

Hackman was a two-time Oscar winner who had been widely considered among the best actors of all time.

His “Unforgiven” co-star Clint Eastwood remembered him a statement to People, saying, "There was no finer actor than Gene. Intense and instinctive. Never a false note. He was also a dear friend whom I will miss very much.”